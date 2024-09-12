Spanish prime minister meets with exiled Venezuelan opposition leader González

MADRID (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, just days after fleeing to the European country in a negotiated deal with Nicolás Maduro’s government. González’s flight to exile — after weeks of seeking refuge in the embassies of the Netherlands and Spain in Caracas — had dealt a major blow to millions who placed their hopes in his opposition campaign. His supporters in Venezuela and beyond, along with the United States government, consider him the legitimate winner of the July 28 presidential election. Sánchez, who was on a trip to China when González arrived, posted a video of their meeting on Thursday on the social media platform X.

