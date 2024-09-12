Studies on pigeon-guided missiles, swimming abilities of dead fish among Ig Nobles winners

BOSTON (AP) — A study that explores the feasibility of using pigeons to guide missiles and one that looks at the swimming abilities of dead fish were among the winners of this year’s Ig Nobels, the prize for comical scientific achievement. Held less than a month before the actual Nobel Prizes are announced, Thursday’s 34th annual Ig Nobel prize ceremony was organized by the Annals of Improbable Research magazine’s website to make people laugh and think. The winners, honored in 10 categories, also included scientists who showed some plants imitate the shapes of artificial ones.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.