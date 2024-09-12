US sanctions 16 allies of Venezuela’s president over accusations of obstructing the election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has responded to Venezuela’s disputed July presidential election by imposing sanctions against 16 allies of President Nicolás Maduro. Washington is accusing them of obstructing the vote and carrying out human rights abuses. Those targeted Thursday by the Treasury Department include the head of the country’s high court, leaders of state security forces and prosecutors. The move came days after the departure into exile of Edmundo González Urrutia, the former diplomat who represented the main opposition parties and claimed to have won the July 28 presidential election by a wide margin. Venezuela’s electoral authorities declared Maduro the victor hours after polls closed, but haven’t detailed vote tallies to back up their claim.

