Vikings host 49ers after decisive opening wins for each team, carrying 7-game home win streak vs. SF

San Francisco (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: 49ers by 5½.

Series record: 49ers lead 25-24-1.

Against the spread: 49ers 1-0, Vikings 1-0.

Last meeting: Vikings beat the 49ers 22-17 in Minnesota on Oct. 23, 2023.

Last week: 49ers beat the Jets 32-19; Vikings beat the Giants 28-6.

49ers offense: overall (5), rush (3t), pass (10), scoring (6).

49ers defense: overall (10), rush (2), pass (17), scoring (11).

Vikings offense: overall (14), rush (18), pass (12), scoring (9).

Vikings defense: overall (7), rush (6), pass (16), scoring (1).

Turnover differential: 49ers plus-2; Vikings even.

Vikings player to watch

WR Jalen Nailor. The third-year player, who played in only six games last season because of injuries and depth chart factors, had a 21-yard TD reception against the Giants after consistently showing promise as a red zone threat and more throughout training camp. With WR Jordan Addison iffy this week with an injury, Nailor could find himself in a more prominent role in the passing game in complement to Justin Jefferson.

49ers player to watch

RB Jordan Mason. The third-year player, who went undrafted out of Georgia Tech, had 28 carries for 147 yards and one TD in his first career start in place of the injured Christian McCaffrey. With McCaffrey’s status in doubt again this week, Mason might well get another chance as the featured runner. His 28 carries were the most for a 49ers player in a regular-season game since Frank Gore had 31 on Oct. 30, 2011. Mason’s average of 5.5 yards per rush in his career is the sixth best of any running back in the Super Bowl era with at least 100 carries.

Key matchup

Vikings RT Brian O’Neill vs. 49ers DE Nick Bosa. The four-time Pro Bowl pick Bosa, who has three sacks in three career games against the Vikings, presents a problem for any opponent with a proven pass rusher in newcomer Leonard Floyd lined up on the opposite end. O’Neill and LT Christian Darrisaw give the Vikings one of the best tandems in the league. Bosa played primarily on the left side last week, but he will switch from time to time. The Vikings protected QB Sam Darnold relatively well against the Giants in their opener, allowing only one sack.

Key injuries

McCaffrey will likely be a game-time decision after missing the season opener with an injured calf muscle and Achilles tendon. … 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga has a chance to return this week for the first time since tearing his ACL last November. … 49ers backup DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) didn’t practice on Wednesday. … Addison did not practice on Wednesday becaus of an ankle injury that forced him out of the opener. … Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel was also held out of practice on Wednesday with a foot injury the team is trying to manage after it limited him throughout the offseason program. … Vikings C Garrett Bradbury (knee) was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Series notes

This is the first time San Francisco has visited Minnesota in consecutive seasons since the 49ers played the Vikings on the road three straight times from 1990-92. The previous time San Francisco won in Minnesota was Dec. 13, 1992. The Vikings have won seven straight at home against the 49ers since then. … The 49ers are 5-1 all time in the playoffs against the Vikings, all in the divisional round. The last five of those postseason meetings have all been at San Francisco.

Stats and stuff

The 49ers seek their fifth 2-0 start since 2010. They went to the Super Bowl following three of the previous four 2-0 starts in 2023, 2019 and 2012. … San Francisco had eight straight scoring drives in Week 1 for the first time since at least 1978, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. … 49ers WR Deebo Samuel had his 20th career TD run in Week 1, the most for any player since 1960 who is primarily a WR. … San Francisco QB Brock Purdy failed to throw a TD pass against the Jets, for just the third time in 22 career regular-season starts. … Jake Moody tied a 49ers franchise record with six made FGs last week, including two from at least 50 yards. … San Francisco LT Trent Williams allowed no pressures on 33 pass blocking snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. … 49ers LB Fred Warner had his 12th career forced fumble last week, the second most in franchise history behind Patrick Willis (16). … The 49ers controlled the ball for 38:40 in the opener, second best in the NFL in Week 1. … San Francisco is 34-3 since the start of the 2019 season when winning the turnover margin. … Darnold, who was the backup to Purdy with the 49ers last season, had a 113.2 passer rating in the opener for his second-best mark in five years. The only one better (121.4) came in Week 15 in 2022 with Carolina against Detroit. … Jefferson needs four receptions to pass Julio Jones (64 games) and Jarvis Landry (64) as the third-fastest player to reach 400 catches. Michael Thomas (56) and Odell Beckham Jr. (61) were the fastest. Jefferson has played in 61 regular-season games. … With 42 receiving yards, Jefferson will tie Lance Alworth (62 games) as the fastest player to reach 6,000 receiving yards. The next-closest player was Julio Jones (64). … The Vikings averaged 78 yards per scoring drive in Week 1, the best in the NFL. … Vikings RB Aaron Jones had 94 yards on 14 rushes in his debut, ending his streak of five straight games with 100-plus rushing yards that finished his 2023 season with the Packers. … Jones had two catches for 15 yards in the opener and has topped 100-plus yards from scrimmage in six straight games, the longest active streak in the league. … The Vikings had five sacks in Week 1, including two by backup OLB Patrick Jones II. … Vikings S Harrison Smith had his 35th career interception in the opener, the most among active players. … Van Ginkel had a sack and an interception return for a TD in his debut for the Vikings.

Fantasy tip

49ers WR Jauan Jennings caught all five of his targets last week for a team-leading 64 yards. He was targeted nine times for five receptions and 54 yards against the Vikings last year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL