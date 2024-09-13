Actors and fans celebrate the ‘Miami Vice’ television series’ 40th anniversary in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach residents and visitors can feel it coming in the air tonight — and the rest of the weekend— as “Miami Vice” cast and crew gather to celebrate the iconic television series’ 40th anniversary. The show premiered on NBC on Sept. 16, 1984, and ran for five seasons. The “cocaine cowboy”-era crime drama, featuring two undercover cops, was revolutionary in its use of pop culture, style and music. And by filming the show primarily in Miami and Miami Beach, the series helped transform the area’s image around the world in a way that would reverberate for decades.

