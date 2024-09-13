Clad in pink, one heterosexual man protests Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Texas Kadiri Moro is an unusual figure amid the LGBTQ+ rights activists in the coastal West African nation of Ghana. He is heterosexual, married to a woman and a father of six. He is a teacher. And he is a practicing Muslim. Yet, for months he has been conducting solo demonstrations against a recently passed bill which, if signed by the president, would criminalize any LGBTQ+ activity. Earlier this year, Ghana ’s parliament passed a highly controversial bill that criminalizes members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as its supporters, including promotion and funding of related activities and public displays of affection. It could send some people to prison for more than a decade.

