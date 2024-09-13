Dozens of Hong Kong journalists and some of their families have been harassed, media group says

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong’s prominent media professional group says dozens of journalists, some of their family members and other associates were harassed this summer. It’s the latest sign of the city’s worsening media environment. In a news conference Friday, Hong Kong Journalists Association chair Selina Cheng said her group found self-proclaimed patriots sent anonymous complaints to some journalists’ family members and their employers and landlords since June. Cheng says the attacks appeared to be “systematic and organized.” Journalists in Hong Kong face an increasingly restricted environment after drastic political changes in a city previously regarded as a bastion of press freedom in Asia.

