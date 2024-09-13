Harris says she is different from Biden because ‘I offer a new generation of leadership’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says one difference between her and President Joe Biden is that she offers a “new generation of leadership.” Harris commented in an interview with a Philadelphia TV station on Friday as she campaigned in Pennsylvania, a state that both she and Republican Donald Trump are campaigning hard to win in November’s election. It was her first solo television interview since she became the Democratic presidential nominee. Harris also said she thinks people are “exhausted” by the “hate and division” that she said characterizes Trump’s leadership style. Trump’s campaign offered no immediate comment.

