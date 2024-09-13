India’s top court allows release on bail of New Delhi’s chief minister after 6 months in jail

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has allowed the release on bail of a prominent opposition leader and chief minister of New Delhi who was arrested nearly six months ago on charges of receiving bribes from a liquor distributor. Arvind Kejriwal is the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man’s Party, which governs New Delhi. He is one of India’s most influential politicians of the past decade and a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was arrested in March, weeks before national elections. He denied the accusations and called them a political conspiracy. His party is part of a broad alliance of opposition parties which was the main challenger to Modi’s Hindu nationalist party in the elections.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.