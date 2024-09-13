Measure to repeal Nebraska’s private school funding law should appear on the ballot, court rules
Associated Press
The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that a measure seeking to repeal a new conservative-backed law providing taxpayer money for private school tuition should appear on the state’s November ballot. The high court ruled Friday that the ballot measure does not target an appropriation, which is prohibited by law. It heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that sought to have the repeal measure removed from the ballot. The lawsuit argued that state law doesn’t allow referendum initiatives to revoke legislative appropriations for government functions.