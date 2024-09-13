Sexual abuse at Islamic welfare homes exposes weaknesses in child protection in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A police swoop on 20 child welfare homes in Malaysia where hundreds of children were allegedly sexually abused has exposed weaknesses in child protection in the country and cast a spotlight on the Islamic business group that ran the homes. Malaysian authorities rescued 402 children from 20 homes run by Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings, a group aiming to promote an Islamic way of life, on Wednesday. Police detained 171 suspects, including religious teachers and caretakers. The business group was founded by the leader of a banned cult. Details of alleged serious abuse at the homes have sparked outrage and shock in the predominantly Muslim nation. Activists called for all child centers to be regulated and monitored.

