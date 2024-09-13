The birth of a spectacled bear brings joy to a farming community in Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A spectacled bear was born in a rescue center built by a Peruvian farming community that has protected these animals for more than two decades. The bear cub, which does not yet have a name, was discovered after park rangers in the farming community of Santa Catalina de Chongoyape, in northern Peru, noticed that a female bear named Lola did not leave her den. “They heard different noises and only these days the little bear has begun to come out with its mother,” said Edivar Carrasco, the president of the community.

