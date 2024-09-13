Universities of Wisconsin adopt viewpoint-neutral policy for college leaders
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin administration has published a new policy that requires school leaders remain maintain neutral viewpoints in their public statements. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman released the policy Friday. It states that university leaders such as chancellors, provosts, deans and department chairs should talk only about matters that affect university operations and maintain viewpoint neutrality when referencing any political or social controversy. The policy doesn’t extend to faculty or staff when teaching or debating or to their personal communications. The move comes after Jewish groups criticized UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone for striking a deal ending a pro-Palestinian campus protest in May.