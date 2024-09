WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ outlook on the economy improved for the second straight month in September, bolstered by lower prices for long-lasting goods such as cars and furniture. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index ticked up to 69 in its preliminary reading, from 67.9 in August and its highest level since May.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.