WHO grants first mpox vaccine approval to ramp up response to disease in Africa and beyond

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says it has granted its first authorization for use of a vaccine against mpox in adults, calling it an important step toward fighting against the disease in Africa and beyond. The pre-qualification of the vaccine by Bavarian Nordic A/S means that donors like GAVI the Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF can buy it, but supplies are limited. Under the WHO authorization, the vaccine can be administered in people aged 18 or above a two-dose regimen. The approval says that the vaccine may be used in children in outbreak settings where the benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential risks. Most cases in Congo, the country hardest hit by mpox, are in children.

