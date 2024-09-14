A river otter attacks a child at a Seattle-area marina

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a river otter attacked and dragged a young child from the dock at a Seattle-area marina and into the water. The child’s mother rescued the victim. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the child was pulled underwater and resurfaced after a few moments during the encounter Thursday morning at the Bremerton Marina in Kitsap County. The otter bit and scratched even as the mother pulled her child from the water. Officials say the animal chased them as they left the dock. The child was treated at a hospital. The animal was trapped for testing. Results have not been released.

