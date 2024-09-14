Alberto Fujimori, Peru’s controversial former president, buried after 3 days of national mourning

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Controversial former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori has been buried after three days of national mourning. Thousands of supporters lined up outside a museum in Lima during the mourning period to visit his casket. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte saluted Fujimori at a ceremony in the presidential palace before his burial. Soldiers dressed in 19th-century uniforms saluted his casket. Fujimori, who died of cancer on Wednesday at 86, was a divisive figure. He ruled Peru from 1990 to 2000 and had been in prison for most of the past 15 years. He was convicted of crimes against humanity. Fujimori’s eldest daughter, Keiko, is a prominent politician. She leads the conservative party Fuerza Popular.

