Firefighter injured battling Line Fire, airlifted to hospital
A firefighter battling the Line Fire was injured and airlifted to a hospital on Friday after experiencing weakness while working on the front lines, according to a CalFire official.
The official said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department airlifted the firefighter from the fire line to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This brings the total number of firefighters injured while battling the blaze to 4.
