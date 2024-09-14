Skip to Content
Firefighter injured battling Line Fire, airlifted to hospital

Published 9:35 AM

A firefighter battling the Line Fire was injured and airlifted to a hospital on Friday after experiencing weakness while working on the front lines, according to a CalFire official.

The official said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department airlifted the firefighter from the fire line to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This brings the total number of firefighters injured while battling the blaze to 4.

Shay Lawson

