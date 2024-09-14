LA Galaxy score 4 goals in the second half to roar past LAFC 4-2 in an El Tráfico rivalry matchup

AP Sports Writer

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored two of the LA Galaxy’s four goals in the second half as they rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit for a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles FC in another thrilling edition of the El Tráfico rivalry Saturday night.

Joveljic put the Galaxy ahead 3-2 in the 67th minute with a backheel goal, completing a flurry of three goals in 14 minutes by the first-place club in this rivalry derby between the top two teams in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference.

“I’m proud of the guys, because they got punched in the mouth at the beginning, but responded really well,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “This was a moment to solidify the West. The response showed a lot of maturity. It showed a lot of belief, and it showed that we can execute.”

Riqui Puig had two assists before adding a late goal of his own as the Galaxy snapped their three-game losing streak in El Tráfico while formally clinching a playoff berth and moving seven points ahead of second-place LAFC. Puig and German newcomer Marco Reus thrived in their first full game together in the Galaxy’s midfield, with Reus assisting on Puig’s goal to clinch the win.

Denis Bouanga scored his 17th goal of the season and set up another in the first half for LAFC, but Joveljic and Edwin Cerrillo scored two minutes apart early in the second half to even it for the Galaxy, with Cerrillo recording his first MLS goal.

After Joveljic scored his team-leading 13th goal, LAFC midfielder Lewis O’Brien was sent off in the 79th minute on a red card for stomping on Miki Yamane’s foot with a late challenge. Puig then banged home a fourth goal before the Spaniard ripped off his jersey and waved it like a matador’s cape in celebration.

“It’s good to do a good performance in the second half, because you can see where the level of the team is,” said Puig, whose outstanding second half atoned for a turnover that led to LAFC’s second goal. “I think we (had) an amazing performance, and we’re really happy.”

Mateusz Bogusz scored in the fourth minute for LAFC, which won the clubs’ first two meetings this year. LAFC hadn’t blown a halftime lead this season before everything fell apart in Carson.

With this defeat, LAFC lost control of its destiny for the top spot in the West despite having two games in hand on the Galaxy.

The Galaxy leads 10-9-5 in a rivalry series characterized by dramatic goals and high-scoring contests since its inception in 2018. LAFC had won six of the past eight meetings between two clubs separated by 12 miles of the 110 freeway.

LAFC took an early lead when Bouanga got the ball near midfield and roared down the left side, muscling past defenders and putting a low ball off Maya Yoshida’s foot in front. Bogusz headed the deflection into an open net.

In the 15th minute, Bouanga took advantage of a midfield turnover by Puig and once again charged down the left side before moving in for a sharp-angled goal.

“The terrible start, as you could see, was really terrible,” Yoshida said. “We could have lost our heads, but in the second half, we came back. Still couldn’t believe we scored four goals in the second half, but tactically we changed, and they didn’t change. We’re happy for the points, but we have to remember there are still tough games coming.”

Bouanga’s latest spectacular game made it clear he remains LAFC’s most important player even after the recent arrival of Olivier Giroud and the imminent return of former MLS MVP Carlos Vela, who has sat out all season.

But the Galaxy found a spark at halftime, and Joveljic scored in the box in the 53rd minute. Two minutes later, Cerrillo launched a beautiful shot past Hugo Lloris for his first MLS goal after spending parts of the past six seasons with FC Dallas and the Galaxy.

The rivalry game got testy late, with Puig and Giroud yapping at each other for nearly a full minute after a collision. Moments later, Bouanga grabbed defender Jalen Neal’s jersey during an argument after contact in the box.

