Massachusetts police recruit dies after a medical crisis during training exercise

NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts State Police recruit died a day after he became unresponsive and suffered a medical crisis during a defensive tactics training exercise. Twenty-five-year-old Enrique Delgado-Garcia died at a hospital on Friday, a day after the exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree. A police statement did not specify the type of exercise Delgado-Garcia was participating in. His mother told reporters that he was hit by someone. She described a brain injury, broken teeth and a neck fracture. A spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney’s office says the matter is under review.

