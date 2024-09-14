Minnesota election officials make changes to automatic voter registration system after issues arise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Elections officials are making changes to Minnesota’s automatic voter registration system after finding some potentially problematic entries, but they say they are not aware of anyone ineligible who has been registered to vote via the system. The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 90,000 Minnesota residents have been registered or pre-registered since April. Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson says around 1 percent of those automatic registrations have been flagged for potential problems. But Jacobson told Republican legislative leaders in a letter Thursday that he is not aware of any instances of Minnesotans being registered to vote who are ineligible to cast a ballot.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.