NATO military committee chair, others back Ukraine’s use of long range weapons to hit Russia

PRAGUE (AP) — The head of NATO’s military committee says that Ukraine has the solid legal and military right to strike deep inside Russia to gain combat advantage, reflecting the beliefs of a number of U.S. allies. Adm. Rob Bauer was speaking at the close of the committee’s annual meeting on Saturday, also attended by U.S. Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. His comments come as the Biden administration balks at allowing Kyiv to do so using American-made weapons.

