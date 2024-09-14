NCAA approves Gallaudet’s use of a helmet for deaf and hard of hearing players this season

The NCAA has given full approval for Gallaudet’s football team to use a helmet designed for players who are deaf or hard of hearing this season. The helmet developed by Gallaudet University and AT&T debuted last year with the team getting the chance to play one game with it. The technology involved allows a coach to call a play on a tablet from the sideline that then shows up visually on a small display screen inside the quarterback’s helmet. Coach Chuck Goldstein hopes to begin using it full time later this month.

