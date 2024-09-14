Pittsburgh proposes a $500,000 payment to settle bridge collapse lawsuits

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The city of Pittsburgh is seeking approval of a half-million-dollar payment to settle lawsuits over the collapse of a bridge into a ravine in January 2022. Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak said Friday that he had asked the Pittsburgh City Council to authorize a payment of $500,000. That’s the full liability damage cap. When the city-owned Forbes Avenue fell, a bus and four cars plunged into the Fern Hollow Creek. Another vehicle drove off the east bridge abutment and landed on its roof. There were injuries but no one died. Attorneys for the plaintiffs say the city’s move is a surprise.

