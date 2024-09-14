Roadside explosions in Somali capital Mogadishu kill 5, official says

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Roadside explosions in the Somali capital have killed five people and wounded eight others. An explosive device had been planted on a spot in a street where many young people had gathered to take photos on Saturday afternoon. That’s according to the district commissioner of Mogadishu’s Kahda district. The incident comes just weeks after a similar explosion at a beach where more than 30 people were killed and over 60 others wounded. That attack, one of the deadliest in recent months, raised concern over the increasing frequency of violent attacks in Mogadishu.

