Takeaways from AP’s report on a new abortion clinic in rural southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A new abortion clinic has brought the debate over reproductive rights to a small college town in the southeast corner of Kansas. It’s one of the few states left in the region still allowing abortions. The Planned Parenthood clinic’s location is accessible for residents of Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. A religious, Republican-leaning semi-rural location like this would have been unlikely to host an abortion clinic before Roe v. Wade was overturned, but that is changing across the country.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.