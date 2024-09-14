Tropical Storm Ileana heads northward over the southern Gulf of California, bringing heavy rains

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Ileana forced residents and tourists in Mexico’s resort-studded Los Cabos to stay inside as rain pounded the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Ileana moved Saturday northward over the southern Gulf of California at 9mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was about 75 miles north-northeast of Cabo San Lucas with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the center said. Mexican Authorities issued a red alert and urged people to stay indoors. Schools were suspended, and shelters were prepared. Workers in Cabo San Lucas described constant rain and choppy waves. Some flights were canceled, and businesses remained closed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.