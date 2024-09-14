US historian leads charity run in Kyiv to highlight the plight of Ukrainian POWs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. historian and author Timothy Snyder has led a charity run in Kyiv to raise awareness of the conditions under which Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in Russia as the conflict approaches a third winter. The race came following a recent escalation in Russian missile and drone attacks. People clapped and cheered after Snyder, a 55-year-old Yale University professor who has written extensively on eastern Europe and enjoys near-celebrity status in Ukriane, addressed the nearly thousand runners on Saturday. The United Nations recently reported on the continued widespread use of torture against Ukrainian POWs in Russian prisons.

