4 wounded at Brooklyn train station when officers shoot man wielding knife

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people were wounded at a Brooklyn train station Sunday when police officers shot at a man threatening them with a knife. Authorities said the injured included the man with the blade, one of the officers and two innocent bystanders. The confrontation began when two officers confronted a man who entered the station without paying his fare. One of the bystanders was hospitalized in critical condition. The man suspected of evading his fare was shot several times but was in stable condition. A 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound. The wounded police officer was expected to recover. Interim Police Commissioner Thomas Donlan promised a thorough investigation into the shooting.

