Air Canada and pilots union reach a tentative agreement to avoid a shutdown

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Air Canada and the union representing its pilots have come to terms on a labor agreement that is likely to prevent a shutdown of Canada’s largest airline. The airline said early Sunday that talks betwen the company and the Air Line Pilots Association produced a tentative, four-year collective agreement. Air Canada says terms will remain confidential until ratification by union members and approval by the airline’s board of directors over the next month. Union leaders say they approved the agreement on behalf of more than 5,400 Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge pilots in anticipation of a $1.9 billion increase for the employees over the period of the agreement. Federal Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon has confirmed the sides reached a deal.

