Autoworkers are set to demonstrate in Brussels to protest a layoff threat

BRUSSELS (AP) — Trade unions and thousands of disgruntled workers are set to demonstrate through the Belgian capital Monday to protest the threat of thousands of layoffs in a state of the art Brussels car factory and other key industries. The trigger for the unrest is the announcement of the German carmaker Audi to restructure its operations in the Forest plant in southern Brussels. It imperils the jobs of 3,000 staffers, many of whom are experts in electronic vehicles production.

