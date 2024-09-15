Days of preparation and one final warning. How Kamala Harris got ready for her big debate moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris is trying to turn the presidential debate with Donald Trump into an ongoing source of momentum. She’s hoping to rekindle the kind of energy she generated when she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket earlier this summer. Harris spent several days at a hotel in Pittsburgh preparing for last week’s debate. She held mock debates with her team and honed her strategy. The work paid off with a performance that kept Trump off balance. There probably won’t be another debate before the Nov. 5 election, so the Harris campaign is turning key moments from the from the Philadelphia faceoff into television advertising to keep up the pressure.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.