Line Fire impact on San Bernardino National Forest ecology, forcing wildlife to flee

The Line Fire continues to burn through the San Bernardino National Forest.

Drew Farr, U.S. Forest Service Resource advisor, said wildfire is part of the ecology of the forest.

"The forest is adapted to respond to events like this so the fire itself, the forest will recover from that," Farr said. "There's a lot of native seed out there that will germinate after the fire and new plants will start to grow. Where it needs a little help, we'll try to step in and help with some replanting of trees."

The fire is also forcing wildlife to flee, and local animal shelters like Devore Animal Shelter in San Bernardino are stepping up to house displaced animals.

"We know that Devore is one of the main shelters taking a lot of the animals on from the evacuations of the fire," Krista Dunlop, executive director at Yucaipa Valley Animal Placement Society said.

