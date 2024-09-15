Longtime Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione announces retirement following 42 seasons

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione is retiring at the end of the season, his 42nd calling the team’s games. The 77-year-old made the announcement on the WEEI broadcast as the Red Sox batted in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees. Castiglione will remain with the team in an honorary ambassador role. The Red Sox will honor him before their regular-season finale on Sept. 29 against Tampa Bay.

