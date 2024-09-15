Man convicted of trying to arrange the murder of a federal prosecutor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of trying to arrange the murder of a federal prosecutor in Alabama. Jurors on Thursday convicted 32-year-old Michael Roman Black of threatening to murder a federal official, solicitation to commit murder, and making false statements to a federal agent. Federal prosecutors wrote in a news release that Black, while incarcerated in Hoover, told another inmate about his plan to have one of the federal prosecutors working on his case murdered by two associates. He will be sentenced in December. A defense lawyer listed for Black did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

