Minnesota motorist kills 16-year-old by driving into a crowd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman who was involved in a brawl in Minneapolis jumped in an SUV and drove through the crowd, killing a 16-year-old girl. Five other people were also injured. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says the 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the crash early Saturday. He said there is “no question” that she intended to drive through the crowd. O’Hara called the teenager’s death a senseless tragedy, but says it could have been worse because at least a dozen other people were nearby. Court documents show the motorist has a record for driving on a suspended license last year and for assaulting her 14-year-old sister in 2022.

