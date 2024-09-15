Padres beat Giants 4-3 in 10 innings for sweep, overcoming first righty Splash Homer by Ramos

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — David Peralta hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres overcame Heliot Ramos becoming the first right-handed batter to homer into McCovey Cove with a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday that finished a three-game sweep.

Ramos hit a 394-foot, opposite-field drive into the water behind the right field stands in the ninth off Robert Suarez (9-3), tying the score 2-2. There have been 104 Splash Homers by left-handed batters since the ballpark opened in 2000.

San Diego began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead for the top NL wild card slot and 3 1/2 games back of the NL West-leading Dodgers, who played later Sunday.

San Francisco has lost four straight.

With the score 2-2, Peralta drove in automatic runner Jake Cronenworth with an opposite-field single to left leading off against Camilo Doval (5-3). Peralta took third on Luis Arráez’s double and scored on Donovan Solano’s groundout for a 4-2 lead.

Michael Conforto hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half against Adrián Morejón, who retired Patrick Bailey on a groundout for his second save.

The Giants were scoreless in 32 innings, three shy of the San Francisco record set in 1976, before Donovan Walton’s solo homer in the sixth against Martín Pérez. Manny Machado had hit a sacrifice fly in the top half.

Pinch-hitter Fernando Tatís Jr. homered against Tyler Rogers in the eighth, his fourth home run in five games.

Arráez extended his streak to 140 at-bats without a strikeout for the Padres. It’s the longest since Juan Pierre went 147 at-bats without a strikeout in 2004. Arráez also had two hits to extend his hit streak to 13 games.

After calling his players’ defensive effort in an 8-0 loss on Saturday “not major league quality,” Giants manager Bob Melvin had his team go through defensive drills in both the infield and outfield before Sunday’s game.

The Giants had one error on Sunday when Mark Canha misplayed a grounder to first by Donovan Solano in the sixth that put runners on first and second with no outs. Jurickson Profar sacrificed and Machado’s fly brought in the first run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: INF Tyler Fitzgerald (lower back tightness) could return on Tuesday after missing the series. An MRI revealed no structural damage.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.52) starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Houston, which starts rookie RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.72).

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (3-3, 3.52 ERA) is scheduled to start on Tuesday night at Baltimore, which goes with Albert Suárez (8-5, 3.39) in the opener of a three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb