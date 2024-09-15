PSG sends support to defender Nuno Mendes after racial abuse

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes was the target of abusive and racist comments on social media after a French league game. PSG condemned the abuse and expressed its “full support” Sunday for the Portugal left back, who was targeted following PSG’s 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday. Mendes, who is Black, shared on his Instagram account a racist message he received. Mendes brought down Ludovic Ajorque in the box for a penalty that Romain Del Castillo converted to give Brest the lead. PSG said the insults were “totally unacceptable.”

