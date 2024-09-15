Skylar Diggins-Smith hits clutch free throws and Storm edge Sparks 90-87

SEATTLE (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 19 points, including four free throws in the final minute, and the Seattle Storm edged the Los Angeles Sparks 90-87 on Sunday night.

The Storm (24-14) led by double digits for most of the game until Los Angeles (7-31) rallied in the second half.

Dearica Hamby scored 11 points in the third quarter and the Sparks chipped away at a 14-point halftime deficit to trail 73-65 heading to the fourth.

The Sparks stayed hot early in the final period and Rickea Jackson’s layup got them within 79-77 with less than five minutes remaining. A layup by Odyssey Sims tied it at 79 and she scored again on LA’s next possession for the Sparks’ first lead since it was 4-2.

Hamby connected on two free throws for the Sparks’ last lead, 87-86 with 1:11 remaining, but they did not score again. Diggins-Smith, who made all 10 of her free throws, finished it off at the free-throw line.

Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle with 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Gabby Williams scored 22 to go with six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Jordan Horston added 16 points off the bench.

Hamby had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Sparks. Jackson scored 22 points and Sims added 20.

Ogwumike had 14 points, Williams 13 and Diggins-Smith 10 in the first half for Seattle, which shot 51% and led 52-38 at halftime.

Seattle is currently fifth in the playoff race, one game behind Las Vegas.



