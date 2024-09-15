Starmer and Meloni holding talks on curbing migrant boats reaching UK and Italy

ROME (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Monday. The visit sees two very different politicians seeking a common cause to curb migrants reaching their shores by boat. The center-left Labour Party prime minister is not a natural ally of Meloni, who heads the far-right Brothers of Italy party. But migration has climbed the U.K. political agenda, and Starmer has pledged to stop people fleeing war and poverty trying to cross the English Channel in flimsy, overcrowded boats. Support for Ukraine is also on the agenda for the trip. It comes as Starmer tries to reset relations with European neighbors after Britain’s acrimonious departure from the European Union in 2020.

