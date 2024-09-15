Taylor Swift, fresh off the VMAs, back at Arrowhead to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift capped a headline-grabbing week that included her endorsement of Kamala Harris for president and seven trophies from the MTV Video Music Awards by showing up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Swift arrived about 90 minutes before kickoff to see her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the two-time defending Super Bowl champions play the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of two of the past three AFC championship games.

Swift has become close friends with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, over the past year. And that led to some controversy this week after the 14-time Grammy winner said she supported Harris over Donald Trump in the November election.

Trump has been referencing Brittany Mahomes in interviews and speeches since last month, after she liked — and then unliked — an Instagram post by the Republican presidential nominee outlining the “2024 GOP platform.” Trump posted soon afterward on Truth Social: “I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me.”

Swift’s endorsement of Harris led Trump to say in a phone interview with Fox News this week: “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I like Brittany. I think Brittany is great.”

Trump went even further Sunday, posting on Truth Social in call caps: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Patrick Mahomes declined to endorse anyone when asked about the situation, instead urging people to register to vote.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” the two-time NFL MVP said before practice Wednesday. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

Brittany Mahomes has since stayed out of the political spotlight except to respond to critics on social media, saying in a post: “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”

Some critics thought politics may have caused a rift between her and Swift two weeks ago, when they did not sit together for the Chiefs’ season-opening win over Ravens. But they were back together that weekend in New York for the U.S. Open.

On Wednesday night, Swift pushed her total of MTV Video Music Awards to 30, tying Beyonce for the record among all artists. Her hefty haul included the night’s biggest trophy for video of the year, for which she thanked her “boyfriend Travis” for being on set for the “Fortnight” music video and cheering her on.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” Swift said, before again using her platform to encourage fans over 18 to register to vote for the 2024 presidential election.

The popular songstress began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited Swift to watch him play a game at Arrowhead. The “Anti-Hero” singer took him up on the offer for a September matchup with the Bears.

Since then, Swift and the four-time All-Pro tight end have spent plenty of time together, often with the cameras following their every move. Swift has become a regular at Chiefs games whenever she is on a break from her Eras Tour, and Kelce accompanied her to several performances during the offseason, even making an onstage cameo at Wembley Stadium in London.

