US-China military leaders hold routine talks to discuss South China Sea tensions and other issues

BANGKOK (AP) — Top military leaders for the U.S. and China have met in Beijing for routine talks that only resumed in January. They were suspended for two years as ties between the two countries soured. The U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, Taiwan and Mongolia led a delegation to engage in the bilateral Defense Policy Coordination Talks. The meeting weren’t expected to resolve long-standing differences in stances over issues ranging from South China Sea claims to Taiwan. The U.S. has continued to push for the talks as a way to avoid conflict. The meetings ended on Sunday.

