Vance doesn’t back away from false claims about migrants in Ohio even amid threats to the community

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance isn’t backing away from the false claims he and Donald Trump have been making that Haitians living in an Ohio community are abducting and eating pets. Vance and Trump are promoting the claims even Ohio’s Republican governor and other officials insist there’s no evidence of such behavior. Still, narrative has dominated the Trump’s campaign messaging over the past week. It’s also highlighting how some in the Republican Party are willing to embrace and amplify false claims as part of the inflammatory and anti-immigrant rhetoric that Trump has promoted throughout his campaigns.

