A key employee who called the Titan unsafe will testify before the Coast Guard

A key employee who labeled an experimental submersible unsafe prior to its last, fatal voyage is scheduled to testify before U.S. Coast Guard investigators. David Lochridge’s appearance on Tuesday comes a day after other witnesses painted a picture of a troubled company impatient to get its experimental craft in the water. Lochridge is former operations head for OceanGate, the company based in Washington state that owned the Titan. He is one of the most anticipated witnesses set to testify at what is expected to be a two-week hearing. The Titan imploded on June 18, 2023, killing all five people on board, including OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush.

