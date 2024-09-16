A Sao Paulo mayoral candidate is in hospital after a rival attacks him with a chair

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A candidate in Sao Paulo’s mayoral race is in hospital after one of his five rivals in a televised debate slammed him with a metal chair following references to allegations of sexual misconduct.Pablo Marçal, a personal development influencer turned right-wing politician, referred to the allegations against José Luiz Datena, a former TV presenter turned candidate, and then taunted Datena to respond. Datena, who has denied the allegations, then came over toward Marçal’s podium with the chair above his head and slammed it into Marçal’s side as the influencer put up his arms. The moderator of the TV Cultura debate then quickly interrupted and cut to commercials, and the debate resumed later Sunday night without Marçal.

