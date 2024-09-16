A state’s experience with grocery chain mergers spurs a fight to stop Albertsons’ deal with Kroger

Washington state is going to court Monday to try to block a proposed merger between Albertsons and Kroger. The case is one of several challenging the $24.6 billion deal. The Federal Trade Commission is also fighting the merger in federal court in Oregon, where closing arguments are expected Tuesday. Albertsons and Kroger own more than 300 grocery stores in Washington. The state says the merger would raise prices and likely result in store closures. It wants to block the merger nationwide. Albertsons and Kroger says a state court shouldn’t consider a nationwide ban. They say the merger would help them compete with big rivals like Walmart.

