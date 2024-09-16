Florida sheriff fed up with school shooting hoaxes posts boy’s mugshot to social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff fed up with a spate of false school shooting threats is taking a new tactic to try get through to students and their parents: he’s posting the mugshot of any offender on social media. Law enforcement officials in Florida and across the country have seen a wave of school shooting hoaxes recently, including in the wake of the deadly attack at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Florida’s Atlantic Coast is warning parents that if their kids are arrested for making these threats, he’ll make sure the public knows it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.