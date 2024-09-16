Former Uvalde schools police chief makes first court appearance since indictment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former schools police chief in Uvalde, Texas, made his first court appearance for his role in the slow law enforcement response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. Pete Arredondo was allegedly the incident commander. He was indicted on 10 counts of child endangerment and abandonment earlier this year. In their motion, Arredondo’s attorney has argued that his actions were not criminally negligent. Arredondo and Adrian Gozales are the only two of the nearly 400 responding officers that day who face criminal charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.