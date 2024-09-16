Iran’s president insists Tehran wants to negotiate over its nuclear program

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s new reformist president is insisting that Tehran didn’t want to enrich uranium at near-weapons grade levels but had been forced by the U.S. withdrawal from its nuclear deal with world powers. The comments Monday by President Masoud Pezeshkian in response to a question by The Associated Press at his first news conference underlines a campaign promise he made to try to see international sanctions on the Islamic Republic lifted. But it remains unclear just how much room for negotiation Pezeshkian will have and just who will be in the White House come next year.

