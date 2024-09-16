Luis Arraez’s streak of 141 plate appearances without a strikeout ends

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres leadoff hitter Luis Arraez’s streak of plate appearances without a strikeout ended at 141 when he went down swinging against Houston Astros rookie right-hander Spencer Arrighetti on Monday night.

Arraez’s strikeout to end the second inning was his first since Aug. 10.

The streak tied Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn for the fifth-longest in the last 40 seasons. Gwynn also went 141 plate appearances without striking out spanning the 1995 and 1996 seasons with the Padres. The longest streak is Gwynn’s 170 plate appearances in 1995.

